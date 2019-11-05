Home

Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
Patsy Lou Mathis Huntsinger

Patsy Lou Mathis Huntsinger Obituary
CAMPOBELLO, SC- Patsy Lou Mathis Huntsinger, 78, of Campobello passed away November 2, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Wayne and Stella Edney Mathis and wife of Charles "Buster" Huntsinger.
She was of the Baptist faith and a homemaker.
She is survived by three sons, Charles Ray Huntsinger, Jr. (Wanda), Terry Wayne Huntsinger, (Lillie) Jerry Lane Huntsinger; a daughter, Sheila Dawn Medley (Earl); two brothers, Zeb Earl Mathis, James Ronnie Mathis; two sisters, Grace Ann Denny, Hattie Lee Vaughn; four grandsons, Jon, Brandon, Tyler, Nick; and a great granddaughter, Reagan.
The family will receive friends 1:00-2:00pm Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Petty Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow in the chapel at 2:00pm conducted by Dr. Tommy Turner. Burial will follow at Polk Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory, Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 5, 2019
