BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Patsy Rebecca Franks, 68, wife of Michael Hugh Franks passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the home of her daughter.
Born August 9, 1951 in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late Cleo Brock and Mabel Strickland Brock. She was a retired Quality Controller for 40 years with Owens-Corning and of the Baptist Faith.
In addition to her husband, are daughters, Tina Gillespie and husband Lee of Boiling Springs, Connie Hewitt and husband Sammy of Lyman, Crystal Mitchell and husband Robert of Boiling Springs; brother, Wayne Brock and wife Wanda of Lyman; 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and a very special sister-in-law, Hazel Brock.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020 at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary. Graveside services will follow at 1:00 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020 at Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens with Reverend Sean Fortner officiating.
The family is at the home of her daughter, 3537 Parris Bridge Road, Boiling Springs, SC.
Online condolences maybe expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Chesnee, SC
