Patterson Smith "Pat" Johnson of Spartanburg, SC passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the age of 94.
Pat was born on March 31, 1926 in Johnston, SC to the late Wilbur Rudolph and Sara Martha Johnson.
He received his BA degree from Carson-Newman College, Jefferson City, Tennessee and received Bachelors of Divinity and Masters of Divinity from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky.
Pat married Betty Mann Oglesby in 1947 after both graduated from North Greenville Junior College. Together, Pat and Betty served in several church pastorates. They also served 10 years as missionaries in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) with the Foreign Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention. After retiring in 1991 from the South Carolina Baptist Convention, he farmed Frazer Fir Christmas trees in the North Carolina mountains and served as interim pastor in several churches. He was a member and deacon of Morningside Baptist Church in Spartanburg.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, as well as his two sisters and two brothers.
Surviving his death is son, David Johnson (Joyce) of Decatur, AL; daughters, Diane J. Kirby (Larry) of Clemmons, NC and Elaine J. Shook (Nick) of Windsor, NC; grandchildren, Lee Johnson (Aida) of Miami, FL, Alex Johnson of Bellingham, WA, Jessica J. Bobb (Cody) of Nashville, TN, Laura K. Speer (Brian) of Shelby, NC, Larry W. Kirby, II (Jennifer) of Greensboro, NC, Nicole S. Petty (Zane) of Lexington, SC, and Ryan Shook (Katherine) of Edenton, NC; as well as 24 great grandchildren, and one great, great grandchild.
Special thanks to the staff of Eden Terrace Assisted Living and Spartanburg Regional Hospice Services for their care of Pat.
Service will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lottie Moon Missions Offering, c/o International Mission Board, 3806 Monument Avenue, Richmond, VA 23230 or Janie Chapman Fund, c/o South Carolina Baptist Convention, 190 Stoneridge Drive, Columbia, SC 29210-8254.
