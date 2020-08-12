1/
Patterson Smith "Pat" Johnson
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patterson's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patterson Smith "Pat" Johnson of Spartanburg, SC passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the age of 94.
Pat was born on March 31, 1926 in Johnston, SC to the late Wilbur Rudolph and Sara Martha Johnson.
He received his BA degree from Carson-Newman College, Jefferson City, Tennessee and received Bachelors of Divinity and Masters of Divinity from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky.
Pat married Betty Mann Oglesby in 1947 after both graduated from North Greenville Junior College. Together, Pat and Betty served in several church pastorates. They also served 10 years as missionaries in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) with the Foreign Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention. After retiring in 1991 from the South Carolina Baptist Convention, he farmed Frazer Fir Christmas trees in the North Carolina mountains and served as interim pastor in several churches. He was a member and deacon of Morningside Baptist Church in Spartanburg.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, as well as his two sisters and two brothers.
Surviving his death is son, David Johnson (Joyce) of Decatur, AL; daughters, Diane J. Kirby (Larry) of Clemmons, NC and Elaine J. Shook (Nick) of Windsor, NC; grandchildren, Lee Johnson (Aida) of Miami, FL, Alex Johnson of Bellingham, WA, Jessica J. Bobb (Cody) of Nashville, TN, Laura K. Speer (Brian) of Shelby, NC, Larry W. Kirby, II (Jennifer) of Greensboro, NC, Nicole S. Petty (Zane) of Lexington, SC, and Ryan Shook (Katherine) of Edenton, NC; as well as 24 great grandchildren, and one great, great grandchild.
Special thanks to the staff of Eden Terrace Assisted Living and Spartanburg Regional Hospice Services for their care of Pat.
Service will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lottie Moon Missions Offering, c/o International Mission Board, 3806 Monument Avenue, Richmond, VA 23230 or Janie Chapman Fund, c/o South Carolina Baptist Convention, 190 Stoneridge Drive, Columbia, SC 29210-8254.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 12, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved