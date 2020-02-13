Home

Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:30 AM
Historic St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
161 N. Dean St
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Historic St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
161 N. Dean St
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
1932 - 2020
SPARTANBURG, SC- Paul Adam Kolbas, 87, of Spartanburg, SC, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born June 18, 1932, in Akron, OH, he was the son of the late John and Mary Adam Kolbas and husband of 62 years to the late Phyllis Louise Stover Kolbas.
A U. S. Army veteran of the Korean War, Mr. Kolbas was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and served as an usher at the 5:00 Saturday Mass for many years. Paul loved to play golf, work in the yard, and enjoyed all sports. He moved to Spartanburg in 1962 with Firestone Steel Products working in the Planning Department and retired after 31 years of service. He later worked for Progress Lighting in the Planning Department and retired after 13 years of service.
Surviving are his daughters, Bonnie Cantrell (Chris) and Cheryl Epton (Bill), all of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Hank Epton (Corinne), Adam Cantrell (Beth), Anne Cherry (Jason), and Hayley Sater (Rob); great-grandchildren, Addison, Morgan, Walt, Kinley, and Robby; and sister, Peggy Roth of Akron, OH. In addition to his parents and wife, he is predeceased by a brother, John; and sister, Ann.
The family will greet friends beginning at 9:30 AM Saturday, February 15, 2020, prior to the service at Historic St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 161 N. Dean St., Spartanburg, SC 29302, with a Mass of Christian Burial following at 10:00 AM, conducted by The Rev. David R. Whitman. Entombment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Heritage Chapel Mausoleum, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church Building Fund, 161 North Dean Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Special thanks to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home and Mobile Meals Service.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 13, 2020
