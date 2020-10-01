LAKE BOWEN, SC- Paul Abren Chapman, 83 went home to God on September 28. Paul was a resident of the Danieltown community in Rutherford County for many years, and more recently resided in the Lake Bowen community in Spartanburg County.
Preceded in death by his loving wife, Martha Ann Greene Chapman, he died at home of natural causes, surrounded by family. He is survived by his two daughters, Paulette Chapman (Ron Cantrell) of Chesnee and Gina Chapman (Richard Robillard) of Atlanta, his grandson Alex Kiorpes, and his step grandchildren Kristen Thornton, Andi Cantrell-Bolduc, Caylee Robillard, Dylan Robillard.
Paul was one of the nine children of the late Clarence and Jamie Chapman, five of whom preceded him in death. Two sisters, Cora Lee Whitfield and Vivian Calvert (Heyward), survive him, as does his brother, the Rev. Everette Chapman, (Jenny).
Paul began his career in the textile industry at Milliken in Drayton, SC where he met his beloved wife. Following this, he spent many more years serving in managerial positions with Dan River Mills, Spindale Mills, before retiring from TNS Mills in Spartanburg in the 1993.
He was a longstanding member of the Danieltown volunteer fire department, where he held the role of Chief for several years.
He was an active member of Sulfur Springs Baptist Church, having served several terms on the board of deacons. He was well-known for his pleasant and happy disposition and for incredible gifts as a teller of funny stories.
The family will welcome the opportunity to greet friends and loved ones at calling hours this Friday, October 2, 2020 from 1:00-2:30PM at Padgett and King Mortuary in Forest City, NC. This will be proceeded by a graveside service at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church cemetery officiated by Paul's brother Everett Chapman, who served as the Director of Chaplaincy for Tanner Industries during the mid-eighties and as pastor of Fairfield Mountains Chapel in Lake Lure for the past twenty-five years. A festive celebration of life event is being planned for a later date. Masks and social distancing are requested.
We mourn Paul's passing and commend him to the care of our loving Heavenly Father.
