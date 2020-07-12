SPARTANBURG, SC- Paul B. McGraw, Jr., 94, passed into the hands of the Lord on Thursday, July 9, 2020. He was born on May 23, 1926 in Ellet, Ohio to the late Paul Brown McGraw, Sr. and Vera Lantzer McGraw.
After serving his country in World War II, where he was stationed in China, Paul returned to Akron to simultaneously marry his high school sweetheart Jean, continue his education, start a business with his father and start his family. Paul secured his degree in Industrial Management at the University of Akron, after which he started his long and successful career with B. F. Goodrich where he held positions in Akron, Brecksville and Marietta, Ohio and Oneida, Tennessee, until he moved into the position of Vice President of Production for Hartco in Oneida, Tennessee. After retirement, Paul and Jean moved to Spartanburg, South Carolina, where they resided at the time of his death.
Paul devoted his life to God, Jean, his family and his community. Paul and Jean were well known for their community service in Oneida, Tennessee and Spartanburg, South Carolina. Paul brought his considerable management skills to the Scott County Regional Development Board, served on the Board of the First National Bank of Oneida and served two terms on the Summit Hills Resident Advisory Counsel. He was also an active member of Kiwanis where he served as President and Lieutenant Governor for Eastern Tennessee and Kentucky.
Paul brought to everything he did his wit, his sense of humor and his moral compass. If you worked for Paul or served him in any way, he knew your name and made sure to express his appreciation for a job well done or provide any advice if you were struggling. If you met Paul, you remembered him. He will be deeply missed by his surviving family and friends.
Paul is survived by his wife of more than 72 years, Jean Marjorie McGraw; his children, Paul Richard McGraw (Janet), Marjorie McGraw O'Connell (Patrick), Jennifer McGraw Visintine (Richard), Lee McGraw Brewer (Thomas) and Laurie McGraw; his 10 grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and, 3 step-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his cousins, Fred McCraw and Roy McCraw. He is now reunited with his beloved parents and his brother, Robert Allen McGraw.
Services will be held at the Saint Paul United Methodist Church, where Paul was a member, on Monday, July 13, 2020. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, attendance will be limited to immediate family members; however, those who wish to attend virtually contact the family.
The family respectfully asks that rather than send flowers, those who desire to do so contribute to a charity of their choosing.
