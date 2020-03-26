|
Paul E. Griffin, 57, died Monday, March 20,2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospital after a period of declining health. Born in Greenville, SC to the late Robert R and Mary Costello Griffin he leaves behind two sisters, Mary G. Neal and Charlotte Griffin, two brothers, Bobby (Teri) Griffin and Mike Griffin and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by a brother Stephen Griffin.
We would like to thank the entire staff of Ellen Sagar Nursing Center in Union, SC for their dedication, love, and support to Paul. His inner strength, undeterred spirit and wit will be greatly missed. The family asks that a good deed be done for someone in need in his memory.
A graveside service will be held Friday at 3:00 at Woodlawn
**** Due To Updates Regarding COVID - 19, Guidelines have been set by Governor Henry McMaster, along with the CDC, that all organized events of 10 or more people are prohibited statewide. ****
Friends are encouraged to attend the Gravesite Committal Service Only
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 26, 2020