Paul Earl Jeter, Jr.
COLUMBIA, SC- Paul Earl Jeter, Jr. 73 formerly of Woodruff, SC entered into eternal rest on September 8, 2020.
He leaves to cherish loving memories four daughters, Carolyn Moates (James) of Simpsonville, SC, Taneka Jeter (Issac Byers) of Greenville, SC, Heather Young and Ryesha Jeter (Dion Hunter) both of Spartanburg, SC; fourteen grandchildren, Shaylone Lee (Douglas) and Yolanda Jeter, both of Mauldin, SC, Terrance Lancaster, Jerrell Jeter (Anna) and Carissa Jeter, all of Woodruff, SC, Zylia Byers, Alisha Byers, Bryson Byers and Nevaeh Byers, all of Greenville, SC, and Jahsiah and Kimora Hunter of Spartanburg, SC, Cenya Neal, Lillie Young and Niesha Young, all from Spartanburg, SC; and nine great-grandchildren.
We would like to acknowledge special nieces and nephews; Samantha Harris, Teresa Parker, Nell Williams, Nishcole Goggins, Oscar Goggins, Tracy Goggins, Joe Goggins, Jamara Jones and Kenji Jeter.
Acknowledgement of Ida Mae Smith, as his very special friend.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions, there will be a private funeral service Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2 PM at the W. J. Gist Memorial Chapel, Woodruff, SC.
W. J. Gist Mortuary, Woodruff, SC

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Gist Mortuary - WOODRUFF
Funeral services provided by
Gist Mortuary - WOODRUFF
519 WORKMAN AVE
Woodruff, SC 29388
(864) 476-3411
September 18, 2020
Sending my condolences to my family, Rest In Peace cuZ
Brittany
Family
