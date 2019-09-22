|
|
BALA CYNWYD, PA- Paul Foerster, formerly of Spartanburg, SC, passed away on Saturday, August 31, in Bala Cynwyd, PA, a few weeks after celebrating his 90th birthday surrounded by family that travelled from near and far to be with him for this occasion. Paul was born in Grevesmuehlen, Germany, on June 12, 1929. He graduated from the University of Greifswald in 1955 with a doctorate in chemistry. At the University he met his future wife, Susan; they married in 1952; and in January 1956, shortly after the birth of their first son, they immigrated to West Germany. There he joined Hoechst AG, one of the leading global chemical companies at the time. In 1967, after working in a series of increasingly responsible managerial positions in manufacturing, R&D, international patent-licensing and technology transfers, he was appointed as Vice President of Operations responsible for the construction and later operation of Hoechst's new plant in Spartanburg, which at one time employed over 3000 people.
In addition to managing the plant, Paul became an active leader in the Spartanburg community. After serving as Vice President for Strategic Planning for the Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce, he became Chairman-Elect in 1993 and Chairman of the Board of the Chamber in 1994. He was a member of the Rotary Club and served on the Council of St. John's Lutheran Church.
Paul actively promoted the advancement of higher education. He helped to establish the Science Education Partnership at the University of South Carolina at Spartanburg. Additionally, he served on the USC College of Business Administration Advisory Board for the Center of Industry Policy and Strategy and with the International Business Advisory Group. He also served on the Governor's Advisory Committee on Science and Technology.
Paul's contributions to the area of health care and social services included serving as Chairman of the Boards of Trustees of Mary Black Hospital and of Mary Black Health System, serving as trustee on the boards of The United Way of Spartanburg County and of the Mary Black Foundation, Inc., serving on the Board of Visitors of the Medical University of South Carolina, and serving on the Board of BCBS of South Carolina.
In 1987 Paul was appointed Honorary Consul of the Federal Republic of Germany for the region along the I-85 corridor in upstate South Carolina.
After retiring in 1989, he served as a consultant to the South Carolina State Development Board, recruiting European firms to South Carolina, and was influential in the negotiations that led to the decision by BMW AG to build its US based automobile assembly plant in Spartanburg County.
Paul's contributions to the community were recognized on numerous occasions: In 1966 he was appointed Honorary Citizen of the City of Spartanburg. In 1972 he was presented the Order of the Palmetto of the State of South Carolina and in 1980 the Cross of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany. The University of South Carolina in 1993 conferred upon him the honorary degree of Doctor of Public Service. That year he also was recognized by the Spartanburg Technical College for his dedication to technical education and was presented the Distinguished Citizen award by the Spartanburg Board of Realtors.
Paul enjoyed traveling, classical music, entertaining with Susan and spending weekends working in their yard. He was an excellent dancer. While Susan was the cook in the family, Paul had a passion for grilling. He spent many weekends standing over a hot grill making sure that whatever was cooking turned out perfectly, and it always did. His favorite quote, when sitting down to eat, was "we can always put it back on, but I cannot uncook it." It never had to be put back on.
Paul was predeceased by Susan, his wife of 64 years. He is survived by his son, Thomas Foerster and his wife, Dona of Newtown Square, PA; his son, Claus Foerster of Spartanburg, SC; his grandchildren, Eliot Foerster, Elise Foerster, Grace Fredrick and husband Will, and Ruthie Foerster; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. John's Memorial Fund, 415 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302; or Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC, 29304.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 22, 2019