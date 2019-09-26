|
|
Inman, SC- Paul Hollis Bishop, Jr., 54, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Regional Hospice Home.
Mr. Bishop was a native of Spartanburg and the son of Paul H. Bishop, Sr. and the late Brenda Seay Bishop. He was retired from textiles and a member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church.
In addition to his father, he is survived by sisters: Beth Mossburg of Chesnee and Kim Parrish of Inman; nieces: Kelseay and Peyton Parrish.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs.
Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Chapel officiated by Rev. Franklin Walker and Rev. Lee Coyle. Interment will be in Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will be at the home.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 26, 2019