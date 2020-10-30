1/1
Paul J. Camp
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul J.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PACOLET, SC- Paul J. Camp, 87, of Pacolet, SC, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at his home. Born March 10, 1933 in White Plains, SC, he was the son of the late Virgil and Ressie Bledsoe Camp and husband to the late Jean Pierce Camp.
A U.S. Army Veteran, Mr. Camp was a past Master and Master Mason, and Shriner. He was a founding member and trustee of Friends of Faith Baptist Church. Mr. Camp was a farmer who never wore overalls, loved his dogs Jersey, Tucker, Ruby, Norbi, and the king of all Henry. He was very active in the church and never met a stranger.
Survivors include in daughter, Deneen Inman (Randall) of Pacolet, SC; grandsons, Holden Parker of Pacolet, SC and Travis Inman of Spartanburg, SC and sisters, Alice and Judy. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a brother, James Camp, and sisters, Mayola Dutchman, Betty Rathbone, Sue Camp, and Nellie Gardner.
Visitation will be held 1:00-1:45 AM Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Friends of Faith Baptist Church, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM conducted by Pastor Jack Owens. Burial with military rites by American Legion Post #200 will be in Pacolet Memorial Gardens, 141 Memorial Drive, Pacolet, SC 29372.
The family will be at the home.
Memorials may be made to Friends of Faith Baptist Church, 190 Church Street, Pacolet, SC 29372, or Goucher White Plains Fire Department, 679 Goucher School Road, Gaffney, SC 29340.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
01:00 - 01:45 PM
Friends of Faith Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Friends of Faith Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved