PACOLET, SC- Paul J. Camp, 87, of Pacolet, SC, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at his home. Born March 10, 1933 in White Plains, SC, he was the son of the late Virgil and Ressie Bledsoe Camp and husband to the late Jean Pierce Camp.
A U.S. Army Veteran, Mr. Camp was a past Master and Master Mason, and Shriner. He was a founding member and trustee of Friends of Faith Baptist Church. Mr. Camp was a farmer who never wore overalls, loved his dogs Jersey, Tucker, Ruby, Norbi, and the king of all Henry. He was very active in the church and never met a stranger.
Survivors include in daughter, Deneen Inman (Randall) of Pacolet, SC; grandsons, Holden Parker of Pacolet, SC and Travis Inman of Spartanburg, SC and sisters, Alice and Judy. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a brother, James Camp, and sisters, Mayola Dutchman, Betty Rathbone, Sue Camp, and Nellie Gardner.
Visitation will be held 1:00-1:45 AM Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Friends of Faith Baptist Church, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM conducted by Pastor Jack Owens. Burial with military rites by American Legion Post #200 will be in Pacolet Memorial Gardens, 141 Memorial Drive, Pacolet, SC 29372.
The family will be at the home.
Memorials may be made to Friends of Faith Baptist Church, 190 Church Street, Pacolet, SC 29372, or Goucher White Plains Fire Department, 679 Goucher School Road, Gaffney, SC 29340.
