INMAN, SC- Paul Joseph Barnett, 81, of 480 Lake Bowen Dam Road, Inman, SC, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at his home. Paul was born in Inman, SC on June 26, 1937, a son of the late Ethelene (Henderson) Barnett and James Henry Barnett. He was the husband of Katie Irene (Raines) Barnett, having celebrated 59 years of marriage.
He retired from ABF Freight after 32 years of service and was of the Baptist faith. He served in the United States Army National Guard for 16 years and was a Woodmen of the World. In addition to his wife, Paul is survived by a daughter, Paula Smith (Ernie), a sister, Ruth Cash (Henry), three brothers, Daniel Barnett (Patty), Edward Barnett (Zenith), Zane Barnette (Dianne), two grandchildren, Kane Pruitt (Brooke), Kaleb Pruitt and their father John Pruitt and two great grandchildren, Braxton and Harper.
The family is at his home and will receive friends on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 10:30 AM - 11:45 AM at Seawright Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 12:00 noon in the Seawright Funeral Chapel in Inman, SC with Dr. Ron Jackson and Chaplain David Boyter and Rev. Benny Green officiating.
Mausoleum Entombment will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Inman, SC.
In addition to flowers, memorials may be made to Halcyon Hospice, 300 E. Henry Street, Suite A, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 30, 2019