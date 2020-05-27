|
SPARTANBURG- Paul M. Roberts, 87, husband of the late Ruby Foster Roberts, died Monday, May 25, 2020.
Mike was born on May 28, 1932 to the late McLemore and Nan Minor Roberts. He was a graduate of Roebuck High School, class of 1950. He was employed with Spartanburg Regional Hospital for over 30 years and retired as Chief Hospital Engineer.
Mike is survived by three sons, Mickey Roberts, Joe Danny Roberts, and Pat Roberts (Jennifer). He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Services are private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals of Spartanburg; 419 E Main St, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
