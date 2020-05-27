Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul M. Roberts


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul M. Roberts Obituary
SPARTANBURG- Paul M. Roberts, 87, husband of the late Ruby Foster Roberts, died Monday, May 25, 2020.
Mike was born on May 28, 1932 to the late McLemore and Nan Minor Roberts. He was a graduate of Roebuck High School, class of 1950. He was employed with Spartanburg Regional Hospital for over 30 years and retired as Chief Hospital Engineer.
Mike is survived by three sons, Mickey Roberts, Joe Danny Roberts, and Pat Roberts (Jennifer). He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Services are private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals of Spartanburg; 419 E Main St, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -