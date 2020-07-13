BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Paul Marvin Easler, 83, of 3701 Clark Road, Boiling Springs, SC, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Lakewood Senior Living.
Paul was born in Spartanburg, SC on May 7, 1937, a son of the late Ruth (Nodine)Easler and George Easler.
He retired from INA Bearing and was a member of Holly Springs Baptist Church. He served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1965.
Paul is survived by two daughters, Lori Keroack, of Delray Beach, FL; Tracey Coleman, of Wellford; two sons David Easler, of Boiling Springs; Brian Easler, of Boiling Springs; one sister, Lizzie DeYoung, of Inman; 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter, Sharon Wilson, a son, James Easler, three sisters, Evangelene Reece, Lou Jean Pruitt, Floy Moss and three brothers, Ray, J.P. and Albert Easler.
The family is at the home of his daughter, 214 Daybreak Court, Wellford and will receive friends at Holly Springs Baptist Church Tuesday, July 14th from 10:00 - 11:00 AM.
Funeral Services will be follow at 11:00:00 on Tuesday, July 14th in the church sanctuary with Dr. Tim Clark officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dementia Society of America
, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or Holly Springs Baptist Church Building Fund, 251 Hannon Road, Inman, SC 29349.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematorywww.seawright-funeralhome.com