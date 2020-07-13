1/1
Paul Marvin Easler
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Paul Marvin Easler, 83, of 3701 Clark Road, Boiling Springs, SC, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Lakewood Senior Living.
Paul was born in Spartanburg, SC on May 7, 1937, a son of the late Ruth (Nodine)Easler and George Easler.
He retired from INA Bearing and was a member of Holly Springs Baptist Church. He served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1965.
Paul is survived by two daughters, Lori Keroack, of Delray Beach, FL; Tracey Coleman, of Wellford; two sons David Easler, of Boiling Springs; Brian Easler, of Boiling Springs; one sister, Lizzie DeYoung, of Inman; 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter, Sharon Wilson, a son, James Easler, three sisters, Evangelene Reece, Lou Jean Pruitt, Floy Moss and three brothers, Ray, J.P. and Albert Easler.
The family is at the home of his daughter, 214 Daybreak Court, Wellford and will receive friends at Holly Springs Baptist Church Tuesday, July 14th from 10:00 - 11:00 AM.
Funeral Services will be follow at 11:00:00 on Tuesday, July 14th in the church sanctuary with Dr. Tim Clark officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or Holly Springs Baptist Church Building Fund, 251 Hannon Road, Inman, SC 29349.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Holly Springs Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
14
Service
11:00 AM
Holly Springs Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
14
Burial
Holly Springs Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Seawright Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 12, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear about Paul's transition. We worked together for many years. My condolences to the family.
Joyce Albaladejo
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved