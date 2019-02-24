Home

Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
529 Spartanburg Hwy. S. PO BOX 758
Lyman, SC 29365
(864)439-7141
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
Westside Baptist Church
4487 Cannons Campground Rd.
Spartanburg, SC
Paul Michael Parks Obituary
Paul Michael Parks, 69, of Cowpens, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. He was born on Dec 18, 1949 to the late Paul Lee and Talmadge (Bogan) Parks.
Paul is survived by: a daughter, Shawna Prosser of Pacolet; a sister, Sherrell Dean Parker (Larry) of Cowpens; four brothers, Stevie Parks of Rock Hil,l, John Earle Parks (Gail) of Spartanburg; Tim Parks of Cowpens, Larry Parks (Tammy) of Cowpens ; two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Tonya Brandt; a son, Michael Parks; a sister, Mickey Bogan; and two brothers, Donald and Reggie Bogan.
A Memorial Service will be Monday, February 25 at 6:00pm at the Westside Baptist Church (4487 Cannons Campground Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307) conducted by Pastor Blackwell.
Online Condolences may be left for the family at: www.livingwatersfh.com .
Living Waters Funeral Home and Crematory
Lyman, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
