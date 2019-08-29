|
|
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Paul Ralph Convertino, 72, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. He was born in Utica, NY on October 9, 1946, and was a son of the late John Paul and Isabel Theresa Donato Convertino. He was the beloved husband of Alice Townsend Convertino and had celebrated almost 50 years of marriage. Paul referred to Alice as the "Love of His Life".
Paul was an active member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Spartanburg, SC. He had retired from Hershey Foods and was formerly an advertising representative with the Spartanburg Herald Journal. He was a US Navy Vet during the Vietnam Era and was in the Naval Reserves after his tour of duty. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus Council # 6076 and a member of Assembly # 1655 where he served as "Faithful Navigator". He was also a member of the American Legion Post #200 in Boiling Springs, SC.
Anyone who knew Paul appreciated his passionate approach in all areas of life. He never met a stranger and was a friend to many. Most importantly, he loved his family and took great pride in his children and grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters: Theresa A. Zuchowski (Edward) of Barneveld, NY, Colleen J. Snipes (Justin) of Duncan, SC, a brother, David J. Convertino (Sherrie) of Hamilton, NY. and six grandchildren: John, Isaiah and Sarah Zuchowski of Barneveld, NY, Tristian Correll, Megan Snipes and Maia Snipes all of Duncan, SC and a large extended family.
The family will have a visitation on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 6 to 8:00 PM at Seawright Funeral Home, 26 E. Main St., Inman, SC. A rosary will be held Friday evening after the visitation at 8:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial Service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Historic Church of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church on 161 N. Dean St. Spartanburg, SC conducted by Father David Whitman. The graveside committal service will follow the services Saturday at 1:30 PM in Good Shepherd Memorial Park, Boiling Springs, SC with military rites by the Boiling Springs Post #200 Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Columbus HOPE Foundation, 128 Brian Dr., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
An online guest register is available at www.seawright-funeralhome.com.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
Inman, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 29, 2019