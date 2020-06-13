MOORE, SC- Paul Richard Illner, Jr., 75, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020. Born July 5, 1944 in Hamilton, Ohio, he was the son of the late Paul Richard Illner, Sr. and Elizabeth Yordy Illner.
Paul is survived by two sons, Brian Illner and wife Susan of Woodruff, and Jeff Illner and wife Lynn of Taylors; a daughter Christie Hayes and husband Jeff of Spartanburg; two grandchildren Kaylee Hayes and Ruby Illner; and his beloved dog Buddy. He was predeceased by a sister Julee Illner.
A private family service will be at a later date in Ohio.
A private family service will be at a later date in Ohio.
Petty-Bobo Co.
Bobo Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 13, 2020.