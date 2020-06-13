Paul Richard Illner, Jr.
1944 - 2020
MOORE, SC- Paul Richard Illner, Jr., 75, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020. Born July 5, 1944 in Hamilton, Ohio, he was the son of the late Paul Richard Illner, Sr. and Elizabeth Yordy Illner.
Paul is survived by two sons, Brian Illner and wife Susan of Woodruff, and Jeff Illner and wife Lynn of Taylors; a daughter Christie Hayes and husband Jeff of Spartanburg; two grandchildren Kaylee Hayes and Ruby Illner; and his beloved dog Buddy. He was predeceased by a sister Julee Illner.
A private family service will be at a later date in Ohio.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Petty-Bobo Co.
Bobo Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bobo Funeral Chapel
1860 Cannons Campground Road
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-6341
