Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
257 North Main Street
Woodruff, SC 29388
864-476-3101
Paul S. Kennedy

Paul S. Kennedy Obituary
Paul Stewart Kennedy, 69, passed away peacefully at his home on May 26, 2020.
Born in Woodruff, S.C. Paul lived in Enoree, SC during his younger years and moved to Spartanburg in 1961 where he graduated from Dorman High School.
Paul was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in Germany during the Vietnam era. He worked at Carolina Coil for many years and was also a carpenter.
Surviving are two sons, Paul S. Kennedy (Shannon) of Jacksonville, Florida and James Kennedy (Erick) of Spartanburg; two grandchildren, Penny and William of Spartanburg, a sister, Carole Pook (Stephen) of Scottsdale, Arizona and Irene Kennedy of Moore, S.C. He is also survived by his very dear friends, Joe and Lynn O'Shields and Pauline Ravan of Spartanburg.
He was predeceased by his wife, Susan Dill Kennedy, Father, Bluford C. Kennedy, Mother, Elizabeth C. Kennedy, sister, Helen Maris Kennedy and his nephew, Paul Douglas Kennedy.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 28, 2020
