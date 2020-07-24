LEXINGTON, SC-Paul Stephen Young, 58, of Lexington, SC and formerly of Cowpens, SC, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Agape Hospice House of the Midlands-Columbia, SC. Born September 16, 1961, in Anderson, SC, he was the son of the late George C. Young Sr. and Doris Evelyn Taylor Young.
A graduate of Gettys D. Broome High School, Paul attended USC and was an avid sports fan. He loved the Gamecocks and enjoyed the Columbia Fireflies as well as the Kansas City Royals. He was of the Presbyterian faith, growing up at Second Presbyterian Church in Spartanburg.
Paul was previously an optician but since retirement he traveled extensively and worked with Habitat for Humanity traveling across the world. He was also very active with food kitchens and food closets as well as dog rescues and shelters.
Survivors include his siblings, Rick Young of Lake Norman, NC, Bill Young (Kim) of Inman, SC, Doris Young Greene of Spartanburg, SC; sister-in-law, Rita H. Young of Spartanburg, SC; nephew, The Rev. Dr. J. Christopher Greene of Boiling Springs, SC; many beloved friends; and canine companions, Reiker and Chase. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his older brother, George C. Young Jr.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC, 29307, by The Rev. Dr. J. Christopher Greene. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of your choice; Agapé Care of South Carolina, 141 Stoneridge Drive, Columbia, SC 29210; or a charity of one's choice
