Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
4:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Enoree, SC
ENOREE- Paul Thomas Parkins, 80, of 368 Ball Park Road died Thursday, March 28, 2019 at his home.
A native of Union County, he was the son of the late Jerry and Millie Manius Parkins. He was a
retired construction worker.
Surviving are his wife, Theresa Harkins Parkins of the home; one daughter, Vida Kenyon of Alva,
Oklahoma; three sons, Wesley Sutton of Enoree, Bobby Green of Woodruff and Christopher Lawson of Enoree; one sister, Nan Lawson of Enoree; 14 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Enoree by Rev. Andy Moore.
Visitation will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Enoree, 1150 Parker Road, Enoree, S.C. 29335.
The family is at their respective homes.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 30, 2019
