MOORE- Paul Vance Littlefield, 79, of 119 Middleton Park Lane passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
A native of Spartanburg County, he was the son of the late Vance and Estelle Hollar Littlefield. He was a retired employee of Walker and Whiteside and a member of Bellview Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Patricia Satterfield Littlefield of the home; two daughters, Paula Starnes (LD) of Woodruff and Angela Logan (Brian) of Chesnee; one brother, Jack Littlefield of Greenwood and one sister Joyce Robinson of Warrensville; six grandchildren, Kristen Owens (TL), Brandon Durham, (Jade), Danielle Hart (TJ), Austin Littlefield, Brianna Starnes and Megan Littlefield; seven great-grandchildren, Eli and Anna Leigh Owens, Audrey Hart, Oaklyn Farhan, Alexis, Emersyn and Caydence Johnson. Mr. Littlefield was predeceased by a son, Mickey Littlefield and two brothers, Kenneth Littlefield and Wayne Littlefield.
A private family service will be held Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary Chapel in Woodruff by Dr. David Boyter.
A graveside service will also be held Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Bellview Baptist Church Cemetery by Dr. David Boyter.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, S.C. 29303 or Bellview Baptist Church, 901 Bellview Road, Woodruff, S.C. 29388.
The family is at their respective homes.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 9, 2020