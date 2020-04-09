Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
257 North Main Street
Woodruff, SC 29388
864-476-3101
Lying in State
Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
257 North Main Street
Woodruff, SC
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
Bellview Baptist Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Littlefield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Vance Littlefield


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Vance Littlefield Obituary
MOORE- Paul Vance Littlefield, 79, of 119 Middleton Park Lane passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
A native of Spartanburg County, he was the son of the late Vance and Estelle Hollar Littlefield. He was a retired employee of Walker and Whiteside and a member of Bellview Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Patricia Satterfield Littlefield of the home; two daughters, Paula Starnes (LD) of Woodruff and Angela Logan (Brian) of Chesnee; one brother, Jack Littlefield of Greenwood and one sister Joyce Robinson of Warrensville; six grandchildren, Kristen Owens (TL), Brandon Durham, (Jade), Danielle Hart (TJ), Austin Littlefield, Brianna Starnes and Megan Littlefield; seven great-grandchildren, Eli and Anna Leigh Owens, Audrey Hart, Oaklyn Farhan, Alexis, Emersyn and Caydence Johnson. Mr. Littlefield was predeceased by a son, Mickey Littlefield and two brothers, Kenneth Littlefield and Wayne Littlefield.
A private family service will be held Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary Chapel in Woodruff by Dr. David Boyter.
A graveside service will also be held Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Bellview Baptist Church Cemetery by Dr. David Boyter.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, S.C. 29303 or Bellview Baptist Church, 901 Bellview Road, Woodruff, S.C. 29388.
The family is at their respective homes.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -