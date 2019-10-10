Home

Floyd's Pacolet Chapel
141 Memorial Dr
Pacolet, SC 29372
(864) 474-3024
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Brown's Chapel Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Brown's Chapel Baptist Church
Paul W. Freeman


1927 - 2019
Paul W. Freeman Obituary
PACOLET, SC- Paul William Freeman, 91, of Pacolet, SC, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center-Mary Black Campus. Born December 19, 1927, in Pacolet Mills, SC, he was the son of the late James and Fanny Sue McCraw Freeman.
A member of Brown's Chapel Baptist Church, Mr. Freeman loved his family and church where he was a former deacon and taught Sunday School for 60 years. He retired from Kohler Company after over 20 years of service.
Surviving is his wife, Dorothy West Freeman, whom he married in 1950; son, Gene Freeman of Pacolet, SC; granddaughter, April Freeman of Boiling Springs, NC; and great-granddaughters, Hannah Fowler and Haleigh Mullinax, both of Gaffney, SC. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Donnie Freeman.
Visitation will be 11:30 AM-12:30 PM Friday, October 11, 2019, at Brown's Chapel Baptist Church, with funeral services following at 1:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. John Cox. Burial will be in Pacolet Memorial Gardens, 141 Memorial Drive, Pacolet, SC 29372.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brown's Chapel Baptist Church, 350 Green Street, Pacolet, SC 29372.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Pacolet Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 10, 2019
