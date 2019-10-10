|
|
PACOLET, SC- Paul William Freeman, 91, of Pacolet, SC, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center-Mary Black Campus. Born December 19, 1927, in Pacolet Mills, SC, he was the son of the late James and Fanny Sue McCraw Freeman.
A member of Brown's Chapel Baptist Church, Mr. Freeman loved his family and church where he was a former deacon and taught Sunday School for 60 years. He retired from Kohler Company after over 20 years of service.
Surviving is his wife, Dorothy West Freeman, whom he married in 1950; son, Gene Freeman of Pacolet, SC; granddaughter, April Freeman of Boiling Springs, NC; and great-granddaughters, Hannah Fowler and Haleigh Mullinax, both of Gaffney, SC. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Donnie Freeman.
Visitation will be 11:30 AM-12:30 PM Friday, October 11, 2019, at Brown's Chapel Baptist Church, with funeral services following at 1:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. John Cox. Burial will be in Pacolet Memorial Gardens, 141 Memorial Drive, Pacolet, SC 29372.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brown's Chapel Baptist Church, 350 Green Street, Pacolet, SC 29372.
