1/
Paul Warner Dickson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPARTANBURG, SC- Paul Warner Dickson, 86, husband of Martha Jane Arthur Dickson, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at White Oak Estates.
In addition to his wife, Jane Arthur Dickson, Paul is survived by his children, Beverli Dickson Kusztos (Greg) and Paula Dickson Martin (Craig); five grandchildren, Alex Kusztos, Erica Kusztos French (Alex), Zach Kusztos, Nathan Martin, and Matthew Martin; sisters, Helen Rogers and Joyce Cash; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Roy E. Dickson.
The family is grateful to all of the nurses, caregivers, and staff at White Oak Estates who took such great care of him in his final years. And a special thank you to the nurses, caregivers, and staff of Interim Hospice.
Graveside services will be held privately in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Liberty Methodist Church, 2095 Chesnee Hwy, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 28, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved