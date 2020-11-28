SPARTANBURG, SC- Paul Warner Dickson, 86, husband of Martha Jane Arthur Dickson, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at White Oak Estates.
In addition to his wife, Jane Arthur Dickson, Paul is survived by his children, Beverli Dickson Kusztos (Greg) and Paula Dickson Martin (Craig); five grandchildren, Alex Kusztos, Erica Kusztos French (Alex), Zach Kusztos, Nathan Martin, and Matthew Martin; sisters, Helen Rogers and Joyce Cash; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Roy E. Dickson.
The family is grateful to all of the nurses, caregivers, and staff at White Oak Estates who took such great care of him in his final years. And a special thank you to the nurses, caregivers, and staff of Interim Hospice.
Graveside services will be held privately in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Liberty Methodist Church, 2095 Chesnee Hwy, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
