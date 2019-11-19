|
INMAN, SC- Mr. Paul Wayne Jolly, age 76 of Inman, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 17, 2019 following an extended illness.
Mr. Jolly was born on December 29, 1942 in Spartanburg County to the late Claude Jolly, Sr. and Ruth Belcher Jolly. He had worked as a salesman for most of his life and had served in the Army National Guard and Army Reserves. He was also a commissioner for North Spartanburg Fire Department; a member of First Baptist Church - North Spartanburg where he was currently a deacon and head usher and had previously served in the youth department for 20 years. He was preceded in death by a brother, Hubert Claude Jolly; and two sisters, Frances Ballard and Peggy Snap.
Survivors include his loving wife, Hazel Jolly; two daughters, Tonya Jolly Cole (Sam) and Nicole Jolly Williams (Robert); grandchildren, Quinton Cole (Brittney) and Jacob Williams; and great-grandchild, Laiklyn Cole, and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 2:00pm until 3:30pm at First Baptist Church - North Spartanburg. A memorial service will follow at 3:30pm at the church with Dr. Mike Hamlet and Rev. Jonathan Bright. Graveside service and inurnment will be at a later date and will be private. Honorary pallbearers will be the ushers of First Baptist Church – North Spartanburg and North Spartanburg Fire Department.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church – North Spartanburg, 8740 Asheville Hwy, Spartanburg, SC 29316.
