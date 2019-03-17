|
Spartanburg, SC- Paula Main Lathan, 71, wife of Stephen Wise Lathan, died Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Born October 29, 1947 in Salem, VA, she was the daughter of the late A. Paul and Jeri Moore Main of Greensboro, NC. Paula loved sewing, gardening, horses, and animals, but most of all, her grandchildren. She had a sweet, nurturing spirit that was exemplified in how she adored and cared for her family. Paula turned her love of children into a career and was a teacher for many years. She was a graduate of Meredith College in Raleigh, NC and a former member of First Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her husband of 50 years, Paula is survived by her son, Paul Lathan and his wife, Ivonne, of Seattle, WA; her daughter, Stephanie Mesaros and her husband, David, of Savannah, GA; her grandchildren, Matthew (13) and Kyle Lathan (11), Emma (6) and Maggie Mesaros (4); her brother, Bryan Main and his wife, Ruth, of Mount Ulla, NC; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, March 19th, 1:00PM at Dunbar Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to HALTER Spartanburg, P O Box 1403, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
