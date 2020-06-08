ENOREE, SC - Paula M. Mickens, 47 of 1327 Hollenbeck Lane, Riverdale, GA.died Friday, June 5, 2020 at her mother's home, 1198 Pearlie Farm Road, Enoree, SC.
She was the daughter of Paul Mickens of Sumter, SC and Christine Byrd Mickens of Enoree, SC.
Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 11:30 am at Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Enoree, SC.
W. J. Gist Mortuary
Woodruff, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 8, 2020.