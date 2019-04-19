|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Paula Susan Coleman, 62, went home to be with her Lord Saturday, April 13, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Thomas W. and Nell Coleman.
She was a graduate of Dorman High School, the University of South Carolina, and earned a Master's Degree from Webster University. Paula was a loving mother and grandmother. Her grandsons were most precious to her. She was a devoted Christian active in various churches.
She is survived by a son Matt Gilliland and wife Sara and her two grandsons Drew and Ben Gilliland of Gaffney.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm, Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Bobo Funeral Chapel. Burial will be private.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 19, 2019