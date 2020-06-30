Paulette Hutchinson
Paulette Hutchinson, 69, of 119 Tanglewyld, Spartanburg, S.C., entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Woodruff Manor, S.C.
A native of Spartanburg, she was the daughter of Beatrice Brown of Spartanburg, S.C and attended Allen Chapel Methodist Church.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: her sons, Dennis M. Burgess Jr. and Dellenis M. Burgess, both of Spartanburg, S.C.; two grandchildren and a host of other family, relatives and friends.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 30, 2020.
