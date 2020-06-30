Paulette Hutchinson, 69, of 119 Tanglewyld, Spartanburg, S.C., entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Woodruff Manor, S.C.A native of Spartanburg, she was the daughter of Beatrice Brown of Spartanburg, S.C and attended Allen Chapel Methodist Church.Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: her sons, Dennis M. Burgess Jr. and Dellenis M. Burgess, both of Spartanburg, S.C.; two grandchildren and a host of other family, relatives and friends.CALLHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOME