Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Pauline (Gowan) Genobles


1927 - 2019
Pauline (Gowan) Genobles Obituary
DUNCAN, SC- Pauline Gowan Genobles, 92, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Born on February 01, 1927 in Hot Springs, NC she was the daughter of the late JH and Mae Holt Gowan and the widow of Dewey Genobles and Harry Rogers. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Duncan. She was an organist for Eastern Star and many churches and also taught organ lessons. She was a paralegal and home health aide.
Survivors include two grandchildren, Kelly Harrington and Pamela Mills; seven great-grandchildren, Kayla Gregory, Kevin, Bryce and Lindsey Harrington, Christopher, Justin and Isabella Mills; two great-great-grandchildren, Lilliana and Adriana Gregory; a brother, Charles Gowan; a sister, June Allison. She was predeceased by a son, Bob Genobles; a brother, Herbert Gowan; three sisters, Hazel Wofford, Valarie George and Shirley Mobley.
Funeral Services will be held at 2PM on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Stribling Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Paul Allison officiating. The family will receive friends from 1PM until 2PM prior to the service. Interment will be at Wood Memorial Park.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 25, 2019
