CHESNEE, SC- Pauline Walker Suttles Gossett, 89, of 208 S. Kentucky Avenue, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Born in Rutherfordton, NC, she was the first married to the late John H. "Hub" Suttles and then to the late James Oliver Gossett and the daughter of the late Crawley Walker and Mamie White Walker. She attended Chesnee High School, enjoyed working crossword puzzles, loved auctions and playing bingo. She loved music, especially Chesnee Opry House and was retired from Reeves Brothers. Mrs. Gossett was a member of Chesnee First Baptist Church, where she worked in the nursery for 62 years.
Surviving is a son, Danny H. Suttles of Moore; a daughter, Debbie Scruggs of Gaffney; two step-sons, Marshall Gossett and Larry Gossett, both of Chesnee; two step-daughters, Janet Harris (Wink) and Linda Burke (Alan), both of Chesnee; nine grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren. Mrs. Gossett was preceded in death by four brothers, Forest Walker, Paul Walker, Johnny Walker and Jack Walker; a son-in-law, Dennis Earl Scruggs; and a step-daughter-in-law, Rhonda Gossett.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Springhill Memorial Gardens with Dr. Gary Grogan and Reverend Frank Walker officiating. The family will receive friends immediately after the service at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Chesnee First Baptist Church, 211 S. Kentucky Avenue, Chesnee, SC, 29349.
The family will be at the residence.
