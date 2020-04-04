Home

Gist Mortuary - WOODRUFF
519 WORKMAN AVE
Woodruff, SC 29388
(864) 476-3411
Graveside service
Sunday, Apr. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
Beaverdam Baptist Church Cemetery
Enoree, SC
View Map
Pauline Gray Massey Obituary
ENOREE, SC -- Pauline Gray Massey, 96 of 70 Shoals Road, died April 1, 2020 at National Health Care, Laurens, SC.
She was the daughter of the late Stacy Gray and Lillie Stephens Gray and wife of the late David Massey, Sr. Member of Beaverdam Baptist Church, Enoree, SC.
Survivors include six daughters, Ms. Maxine Hunter and Mrs. Barbara (John) Norman, both of Enoree, SC. Mrs. Carolyn (Marvin) Jeter of Woodruff, SC. Ms. Delores Brewster and Mrs. Emma (John) Merrill, both of Ora, SC. Mrs. Lillie (Paul) Abrams of Gray Court, SC. Two sons, Mr. David Massey Jr. of Enoree, SC and Mr. Donald (Roberta) Massey of Gray Court, SC.
Graveside services will be held on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at 2 PM at Beaverdam Baptist Church Cemetery, Enoree, SC
W. J. Gist Mortuary, Woodruff, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 4, 2020
