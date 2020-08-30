1/
Pauline Stone
1934 - 2020
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC- Carrie Pauline Stone, original of Spartanburg, SC, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. Born August 22, 1934 in Spartanburg, SC she was the wife of the late Grover Cleveland Stone, Jr. and the daughter of the late David and Belle Wylie.
She is survived by nieces Juanita Jackson, Gertie Barnett, Gwen Newcomb, Paula Dean, and Debbie Safrit. She was predeceased by a son Ronnie Waters.
A graveside service will be 3:00 pm, Monday, August 31, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Petty-Bobo Co.
Bobo Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Bobo Funeral Chapel
1860 Cannons Campground Road
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-6341
