KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC- Carrie Pauline Stone, original of Spartanburg, SC, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. Born August 22, 1934 in Spartanburg, SC she was the wife of the late Grover Cleveland Stone, Jr. and the daughter of the late David and Belle Wylie.
She is survived by nieces Juanita Jackson, Gertie Barnett, Gwen Newcomb, Paula Dean, and Debbie Safrit. She was predeceased by a son Ronnie Waters.
A graveside service will be 3:00 pm, Monday, August 31, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Petty-Bobo Co.
Bobo Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service