CHESNEE, SC- Pauline "Nanny Polly" Stone Loftis Bolton, 92, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 25, 2019 at White Oak Manor, North Grove.
Born December 23, 1926 in Seneca, she was a daughter of the late John Henry Stone and Lessie Minton Stone. She was first married to the late Rev. Cecil Loftis and secondly to the late James Bolton. She retired from John H. Montgomery Mill and was a member of Graham Chapel Wesleyan Church.
Surviving are her daughters, Martha Watson (Roger) of Mountain Rest, Donna Edmonds (Rev. Preston) of Chesnee; sisters, Sybil Guinn of Greenville, Millie Tillotson of Seneca; grandchildren, Jason Edmonds (Carrie), Greg Edmonds (Heidi), Kelly Barrington (Joel), Michelle Fix, Joshua Watson (Tiffany), Joy Golden (Shane); great-grandchildren, Hudson, Haley and Luke Edmonds, Emma and Levi Barrington, Gabrielle and Shyanne Fix, Christian and Jaedyn Beebe, Grayson Clark, Abigail and Adalyn Watson.
In addition to her parents and husbands, she was predeceased by her brother, Roderick Stone, sisters, Grace Powell, Nell Duckworth; granddaughter, Cindy Watson and great-granddaughter, Sophie Edmonds.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019 at Graham Chapel Wesleyan Church. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the church with Reverends Preston Edmonds, Greg Edmonds, Joshua Watson and James Henderson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family is at the home of Donna and Preston Edmonds.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Graham Chapel Wesleyan Church, Haiti Fund, P.O. Box 129 Mayo, SC 29368.
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary, Chesnee, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 27, 2019