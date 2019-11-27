Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-7788
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
Graham Chapel Wesleyan Church
Mayo, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Graham Chapel Wesleyan Church
Mayo, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Bolton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Stone "Nanny Polly" (Loftis) Bolton


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pauline Stone "Nanny Polly" (Loftis) Bolton Obituary
CHESNEE, SC- Pauline "Nanny Polly" Stone Loftis Bolton, 92, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 25, 2019 at White Oak Manor, North Grove.
Born December 23, 1926 in Seneca, she was a daughter of the late John Henry Stone and Lessie Minton Stone. She was first married to the late Rev. Cecil Loftis and secondly to the late James Bolton. She retired from John H. Montgomery Mill and was a member of Graham Chapel Wesleyan Church.
Surviving are her daughters, Martha Watson (Roger) of Mountain Rest, Donna Edmonds (Rev. Preston) of Chesnee; sisters, Sybil Guinn of Greenville, Millie Tillotson of Seneca; grandchildren, Jason Edmonds (Carrie), Greg Edmonds (Heidi), Kelly Barrington (Joel), Michelle Fix, Joshua Watson (Tiffany), Joy Golden (Shane); great-grandchildren, Hudson, Haley and Luke Edmonds, Emma and Levi Barrington, Gabrielle and Shyanne Fix, Christian and Jaedyn Beebe, Grayson Clark, Abigail and Adalyn Watson.
In addition to her parents and husbands, she was predeceased by her brother, Roderick Stone, sisters, Grace Powell, Nell Duckworth; granddaughter, Cindy Watson and great-granddaughter, Sophie Edmonds.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019 at Graham Chapel Wesleyan Church. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the church with Reverends Preston Edmonds, Greg Edmonds, Joshua Watson and James Henderson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family is at the home of Donna and Preston Edmonds.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Graham Chapel Wesleyan Church, Haiti Fund, P.O. Box 129 Mayo, SC 29368.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumotuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary, Chesnee, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -