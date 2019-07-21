|
|
Payton Chip Cook, born December 3, 1996 in Spartanburg, SC, passed away at the family home in Myrtle Beach, SC on Monday, July 15, 2019. The son of R. Chip Cook and Kimberly Paige Harvey Cook of Myrtle Beach (formerly from Spartanburg), he is survived by his sisters, Emily Cook of Myrtle Beach, Taylor Kirby Gantter of Greer, Autumn Cook of Spartanburg; maternal Grandmother, Becky Harvey of Pacolet and a brother-in-law, Chris Gantter. He was predeceased by paternal grandparents, Harold Dean Cook and Betty Seay Cook; and maternal grandfather, Alan Dale Harvey. Payton attended Horry-Georgetown Tech in Myrtle Beach, Boiling Springs High School in Boiling Springs, SC and graduated with his high school diploma from Horry County Schools. He was employed with BeachScape Property Services, LLC in Myrtle Beach.
Payton had many friends and was loved by all, including several aunts, uncles, cousins and two nephews. He enjoyed watching sports and films, listening to music and spending time outdoors, especially on the beach. A charismatic and charming young man, Payton was quick to offer his infectious smile and brighten one's day. He is dearly missed!
Family is to receive friends Monday, July 22nd from 2pm-4pm at The American Legion Lodge, 94 West Park Dr., Spartanburg, SC 29306. An additional memorial service will be held in the Myrtle Beach area in the coming weeks.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 21, 2019