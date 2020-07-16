1/1
P.B. "Pete" Ridgeway Jr.
1930 - 2020
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- P. B. "Pete" Ridgeway, Jr., 90, of Boiling Springs, SC, passed quietly in his sleep on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Woodruff Manor. Born March 5, 1930, in Pelzer, SC, he was the son of the late Proctor Bonham Ridgeway, Sr. and Pauline Johnson Ridgeway and husband of the late Mary Sawyer Ridgeway.
A U. S. Army veteran of the Korean War, Pete was a member of Una First Baptist Church and a retired insurance agent. After retirement, Pete served as a security guard at the Spartanburg Health Department for many years.
Survivors include his children, Dawn Richard (Tom), Raymond Ridgeway (Kim), and Timothy Ridgeway (Patty); grandchildren, Kimberly Hutchins Thompson (William), Michael Hutchins (Claudia), Kelli Ridgeway Abrams (Paul), Kristi Ridgeway Varner (Jason), Raymond Ridgeway II (Katie), Angie Ridgeway Ivey (Chris), and Adam Ridgeway (Reta); great-grandchildren, Jessie Grace, Jacob, Karis, Gavin, Maryn, Justin, Allana, Colton, Lauren, Caroline, and Madison; and great-great-grandson, Carter. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a grandson, Stephen Hutchins.
A graveside service, with military honors by American Legion Post #200, will be conducted at 10:00 AM Friday, July 17, 2020, in Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens, 4081 Hwy 9 N, Boiling Springs, SC 29316, by The Rev. Michael Hutchins. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
Memorials may be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
The family is at their respective homes.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 16, 2020.
