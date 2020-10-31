SPARTANBURG, SC- Pearl Elvilla Gilbert Waddell, 88, of Spartanburg, SC died Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at The Inverness of Spartanburg. Born August 31, 1932, in Spartanburg County, she was the daughter of the late John Parris and Mary Mattie Lou Cantrell Gilbert and widow of W. B. "Doug" Waddell.
Mrs. Waddell began her work career at Drayton Mill and later was a cafeteria assistant at Milliken Research & Company. She loved to garden, flowers, her cat, traveling, cooking, and baking and was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her sister, Ruth Bailey of Mooresboro, NC; brothers, Woodrow Gilbert of Spartanburg, SC and Carroll Gilbert (Betty) of Boiling Springs, SC; niece, Judy Cash (David) of Boiling Springs, SC, and nephews, John Gilbert, Sean Gilbert both of Boiling Springs, SC, Mark Gilbert (Toni) of Duncan, SC and Jason Gilbert of New York, NY. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by sister, Daisy Fowler.
Visitation will be held cryptside 1:00-1:45 PM Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Complex, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307 with funeral services following at 2:00 PM conducted by The Rev. Bobby Lindsey. Mask and social distancing is requested.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family would like to thank The Inverness of Spartanburg and Compassus Hospice for their wonderful care.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel