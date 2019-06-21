Home

Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
Visitation
Following Services
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Hall-Wynne Funeral Home
Durham, NC
Pearl (Grant) Nunnamaker Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Pearl Grant Nunnamaker, 86, of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born July 24, 1932, in Jackson, NC, she was the daughter of the late Jackson Burnett Grant, Sr. and Emma Aline Stephenson Grant. She was the wife of the late Robert Lawrence "Buddy" Nunnamaker, Sr., whom she married on April 3, 1953.
A 1950 graduate of Jackson High School and 1952 graduate of Louisburg College, Mrs. Nunnamaker moved to Durham, NC to work at Duke Hospital.
While her children were young, Pearl served the community through volunteering as PTA President of Holt Elementary School, Sunday School Superintendent of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, as well as Leader of Girl Scout Troops and Den Mother with the Cub Scouts. She was an active member of Westview Christian Church.
Pearl retired from Crain and Denbo, Incorporated in 1997 after 25 years of service. She was an avid Sudoku player and enjoyed weekly Bridge games with friends, traveling, and reading.
Survivors include her children, Nancy N. Needy and husband John of Spartanburg, SC, Robert Nunnamaker, Jr. of Oxford, NC, and Robbie N. Haskin, DVM of Dunn, NC; grandchildren, Elizabeth Wall and husband Andrew of Boiling Springs, SC, and Stephen Needy of Spartanburg, SC, Courtney Nunnamaker and Amanda Nunnamaker, both of Oxford, NC, and James "Jay" Haskins of Atlanta, GA; and great-grandchild, Audrey Wall. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brothers, Leroy Hayes Grant, Sr. and Jackson Burnette Grant, Jr.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by Pastor David Wilson. Visitation will follow the service.
A funeral service will also be held at Hall-Wynne Funeral Home in Durham, NC at 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
A special thank you to Pearl's hospice nurse, Maurice Hood, who brought such comfort and care during the last three years.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 21, 2019
