Gist Mortuary - WOODRUFF
519 WORKMAN AVE PO Box 124
Woodruff, SC 29388
(864) 476-3411
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
New Bethel Baptist Church
Woodruff, SC
WOODRUFF, S.C. -- Pearlie Frances Whitmire, 78 of 103 Pink Robinson Road, died February 21, 2019.
Daughter of the late Evans Love and Minyond Parks Whitmire.
Survivors include two daughters, Kimberly Whitmire of the home and Elaine (William) Meadows of Woodruff, S.C.
Four brothers, David (Inez) Whitmire of Lanham, Maryland. Arthur (Annie) Whitmire of Cincinnati, Ohio. Charles Gray of Spartanburg, S.C. and Lee Gray of Woodruff, S.C.
One sister, Angela Gray of Spartanburg, S.C.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1 PM at New Bethel Baptist Church, Woodruff, S.C. with burial in church cemetery.
Public viewing will be Friday, March 1, 2019 from 1 to 7 PM at W. J. Gist Mortuary, Woodruff, S.C.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 1, 2019
