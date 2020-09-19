INMAN, SC- Pearlie Mae Wilson Smith, 92, of Inman, previously of Green Creek, NC, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at Spartanburg Hospice House. She was born in Rutherford County, NC, August 12, 1928, to the late Batie Wilson and the late Ola Annie Johnson Wilson. She was the widow of the late Curtis A. Smith and a member of Broad River Baptist Church.
Left to cherish her memory is one son, Larry Smith (Susan); two daughters, Lynn Scruggs and Ann Atkins (Donald); three grandchildren, Curt Smith (Rena), Travis Atkins (Crystal) and Justin Atkins (Chelsey); seven great-grandchildren, Kaylee Smith, Hunter Smith, Alli Martin, Addie Atkins, Greyson Atkins, Avery Atkins and Cameron Atkins; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother and six sisters and was the last surviving member of her family.
The family will receive friends Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Eggers Funeral Home of Chesnee. Funeral services will be held Monday, September 21, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Broad River Baptist Church with the Rev. Bryan Ezell and Dr. David Lancaster officiating. Interment will be in Broad River Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will be at the home of her daughter, Lynn Scruggs, 230 Old Burnett Road, Inman, SC 29349.
E-condolences may be sent on line to: www.eggersfuneralhome.com
