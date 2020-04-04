|
Pearline M. Bell of , Tryon, NC passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at St Luke's Hospital, Columbus, NC.
Affectionately called Tootsie Bell and Miss Tootsie, she was a lifelong resident of Tryon. She was a member of Garrison Chapel Baptist Church.
Pearline retired from the textile industry, Milliken/Hatch Plant, after which she became a caregiver for many seniors on her beloved Eastside and volunteered many hours helping "her little ladies", always available to lend a helping hand. She lived by words from her mother, Naomi Bell, "Visit the elderly and shut-in, don't ask if they want you to do anything, look around, see what needs to be done and do it." Helping others gave her great joy.
Known for her love for birds, she will be missed by the birds on "her hill" who enjoyed the caviar of bird seeds in their beautiful homes and feeders that adorned her yard.
Surviving, one daughter, Stephanie Bell Lewis of Rockaway Beach, Oregon, sons Robert, Kevin of Lubbock, Texas and Bradley of Rutherfordton, NC. Sister-in-law Louise Miller, seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and other relatives and cherished friends.
No service is planned at this time.
