SPARTANBURG, SC- Peggy Ballenger Radford, 85, of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, September 12, 2020 at White Oak Estates. Born May 24, 1935 in Inman, SC, she was the daughter of the late Boyce Chapman and Ruth Settle Ballenger and was the widow of Robert Franklin Radford.
Peggy received her degree from Cecil's Business College and attended Winthrop College. She retired as a public school secretary. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday school secretary. She enjoyed gardening and working on her farm.
Survivors include her daughter, Kimberly Bresette (Scott) of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Hannah Bresette and Chapman Bresette, both of Spartanburg, SC.
Visitation will be 6:00 – 8:00 PM Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral services will be 4:00 PM, Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Chapel, conducted by The Rev. Dr. Schuyler Peterson and The Rev. David Blanton. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
The family requests that everyone wear a mask for safety precautions.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302 or online at www.alz.org
; Southside Baptist Church, 316 S. Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306 or to Mobile Meals, P.O. Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the Unit 2 Staff at White Oak Estates for their excellent care for Peggy.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel