The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
Sharon United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
Sharon United Methodist Church

Peggy Jo (Ledford) Sexton


1937 - 2020
Peggy Jo (Ledford) Sexton Obituary
MOORE- Peggy Jo Ledford Sexton, 82, widow of James David Sexton, passed away March 6, 2020.
A native of Spartanburg County, daughter of the late Sam and Loree Johnson Ledford, she retired from Spartan Automotive after 50 years of service and was a member of Sharon United Methodist Church.
Surviving are two daughters, Michelle Sexton of Woodruff and Allison Hartley (Chris) of Mooresville, North Carolina; a brother, George Ledford of Lyman; and two precious grandchildren, Bennett and Henry Hartley.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at Sharon United Methodist Church, conducted by Pastor Gryff Carosiello and Rev. Todd Sutton. Burial will follow in Wood Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held 12:30-1:45 p.m. Monday at the church.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 7, 2020
