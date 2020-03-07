|
MOORE- Peggy Jo Ledford Sexton, 82, widow of James David Sexton, passed away March 6, 2020.
A native of Spartanburg County, daughter of the late Sam and Loree Johnson Ledford, she retired from Spartan Automotive after 50 years of service and was a member of Sharon United Methodist Church.
Surviving are two daughters, Michelle Sexton of Woodruff and Allison Hartley (Chris) of Mooresville, North Carolina; a brother, George Ledford of Lyman; and two precious grandchildren, Bennett and Henry Hartley.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at Sharon United Methodist Church, conducted by Pastor Gryff Carosiello and Rev. Todd Sutton. Burial will follow in Wood Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held 12:30-1:45 p.m. Monday at the church.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 7, 2020