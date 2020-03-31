Home

Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd.
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Peggy Kathleen (Hembree) Hall


1942 - 2020
Peggy Kathleen (Hembree) Hall Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Peggy Kathleen Hembree Hall, 78, of Fairforest, SC, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Rosecrest Community Residential Care-Inman. Born January 23, 1942, in Campobello, SC, she was the daughter of the late Chester "Bill" Hembree and Faye Cox Hembree and devoted wife of 58 years to Bobby Hall.
Peggy devoted much of her life to her three daughters and grandchildren. She was a stay-at-home mom for many years until pursuing a degree in nursing. She enjoyed a rewarding career in nursing for over 18 years, retiring from Magnolia Place Nursing Home. She loved to cook for her family and bake with the grandchildren. She also enjoyed camping and beach trips with her children and grandchildren. She was of the Baptist faith.
Along with her husband, surviving are three daughters, Kim Smith (Russ) of Rowlett, TX, Angie Smith (Rod) of Fairview, NC, and Amy Wilson (Steve) of Landrum, SC; grandchildren, Sarah Walker (Randy), Jackson Smith, Alaina Smith, Bryson Smith, Lindsay Jackson (JR), Jordan Wilson, and Clara Wilson; and great-grandchild, Lilly Edelen. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Linda H. Terry; and grandson, Noah Daniel Wilson.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 PM Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Mark Bishop. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice, 905 East Main Street Suite 1, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 31, 2020
