UNION, SC- Mrs. Peggy Blackwell Lybrand, age 87, widow of James Hollis ""Buggo"" Lybrand of Union, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Regional Hospice Home.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Duncan Acres United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Union Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held 1:00-2:00 PM Saturday at the church prior to the service.
