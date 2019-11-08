Home

Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
310 W. South St.
Union, SC 29379
(864)427-3665
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Duncan Acres United Methodist Church
Peggy (Blackwell) Lybrand

Peggy (Blackwell) Lybrand Obituary
UNION, SC- Mrs. Peggy Blackwell Lybrand, age 87, widow of James Hollis ""Buggo"" Lybrand of Union, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Regional Hospice Home.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Duncan Acres United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Union Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held 1:00-2:00 PM Saturday at the church prior to the service.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 8, 2019
