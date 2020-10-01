1/1
Peggy (Sullivan) Murphy
PACOLET, SC- Peggy Sullivan Murphy, 81, of Pacolet, SC, died Monday, September 28, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born December 12, 1938 in Pacolet, SC, she was the daughter of the late Thomas William and Marie Lee Sullivan.
A graduate of Pacolet High School, and a worker in the New Jersey Department of Education, Mrs. Murphy, known as "MeMa", enjoyed spending time with her family and loved to play softball and to go bowling. She was a member of First Baptist Spartanburg.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Harold L. Murphy; son, Keith Murphy (Lisa); daughter, Lisa Hall all of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Amy Murphy, Kate Murphy, Allison Hall, and Christopher Hall; great-grandsons, Hudson, Nathan and Rhett Hall "soon to arrive"; sisters, Tony Wilkins of Spartanburg, SC, and Tommy Kay Pearson of Moore, SC, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by brother, Leon Sullivan; sister, Louise Hope; and grandson, Matthew Alan Murphy.
Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Friday, October 2, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Rev. (name). Visitation will follow at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Encouraging Word of First Baptist Spartanburg, 250 East Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29306.
The family would especially like to thank the nurses and staff of the Spartanburg Oncology Department for their excellent care.
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 1, 2020.
