SPARTANBURG, SC- Peggy Nolan Johnson, 75, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, January 2, 2020 at her home. Born December 23, 1944 in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Roy Herbert Nolan, Sr. and late Mary Catherine Floyd Nolan.
Peggy was a 1963 Spartanburg High School graduate and 1965 USC Nursing School graduate. She was a member of North Spartanburg First Baptist Church and Bethel United Methodist Church, and a member of the choir. She loved crafts and Pinterest, creating floral arrangements, travel, and Celtic music and she was a gifted singer. She was Mimi to her grandchildren, whom she loved spending time with. Her favorite thing to do with Will was to poke his cheek and say "Poke" instead of a kiss.
Survivors include her daughters, Katrina D. Jones (Bobbie) and Kristina J. Belcher (Todd); love children, Jennifer J. Womick (Ben) and Robert L. Johnson, III (Jennie), all of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Caitlan Health (Zachary), Kelly Jones (Adam), Jessi Andrews, Sarah Emerson (Cory), Zachary Belcher, Bobbie Jones (Ashley), Joshua Belcher, and Catherine Fountain; great grandchildren, Max Heath, Finn Heath, Chloe Andrews, Amber Jones, Brandon Jones, Riley Jones, and Lily Jones; her siblings, Floyd D. Nolan (Harriet) of Spartanburg, SC, Sandra N. Grayshock (Dan) of Inman, SC, and R. Herbert Nolan, Jr. (Janet) of Woodruff, SC. She was predeceased by her former husband, Robert Lee Johnson, Jr.
A visitation will be at 6:00 – 8:00 PM Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM Monday, January 6, 2019 at the chapel, conducted by The Rev. Sal Barrone. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
The family will be at the home of daughter, Kristy Belcher.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 5, 2020