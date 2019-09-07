|
LANDRUM- Peggy Prince Orduna, 74, of Landrum passed away on September 6, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Leroy and Alma McSwain Prince and wife of the late Jose "Joe" Ramirez Orduna.
She was a member of Bible Baptist Church and worked at B&B Fibers.
She is survived by a daughter, Sherry Thornton and husband Brian of Spartanburg; three sons, Todd Orduna of Landrum, Mark Orduna and wife Mirtha of Greer, and Alex Orduna of West Palm Beach, FL; a brother Doug Prince of Gainesville, GA; a sister, Mary Jo Rhymer of Landrum; and seven grandchildren Brian Thornton, Alexis Thornton, MJ Orduna, Christian "Coco" Orduna, Yulia Orduna, Ada Orduna and Olivia Vega.
She was predeceased by a brother Preston "Pete" Owens.
The family will receive friends from 10:30-11:45 am Monday, September 9, 2019 at Bible Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 12:00pm at the church conducted by Dr. Tommy Turner. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Bible Baptist Church, 330 W. Finger St., Landrum, SC 29356.
The family is at the home.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory, Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 7, 2019