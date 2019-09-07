Home

POWERED BY

Services
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Orduna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy (Prince) Orduna

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peggy (Prince) Orduna Obituary
LANDRUM- Peggy Prince Orduna, 74, of Landrum passed away on September 6, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Leroy and Alma McSwain Prince and wife of the late Jose "Joe" Ramirez Orduna.
She was a member of Bible Baptist Church and worked at B&B Fibers.
She is survived by a daughter, Sherry Thornton and husband Brian of Spartanburg; three sons, Todd Orduna of Landrum, Mark Orduna and wife Mirtha of Greer, and Alex Orduna of West Palm Beach, FL; a brother Doug Prince of Gainesville, GA; a sister, Mary Jo Rhymer of Landrum; and seven grandchildren Brian Thornton, Alexis Thornton, MJ Orduna, Christian "Coco" Orduna, Yulia Orduna, Ada Orduna and Olivia Vega.
She was predeceased by a brother Preston "Pete" Owens.
The family will receive friends from 10:30-11:45 am Monday, September 9, 2019 at Bible Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 12:00pm at the church conducted by Dr. Tommy Turner. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Bible Baptist Church, 330 W. Finger St., Landrum, SC 29356.
The family is at the home.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory, Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Petty Funeral Home
Download Now