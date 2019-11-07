|
|
MAYO, SC- Peggy W. Hayes, 88, widow of Monte E. Hayes went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday November 5, 2019 at White Oak Estates.
Born August 12, 1931 in Spartanburg County, she was a daughter of the late Robert E. Lee Wilson and Naomi Bishop Wilson. She was retired from the Mayo Post Office and a member of First Baptist Church of Mayo.
Surviving are her daughters, Nanda Bedenbaugh and husband Jim of Gaffney, Amy Hutchinson and husband Ken of Spartanburg; son, Dr. Edward E. Hayes of Dublin, GA., brother, Bobby Ray Wilson of Spartanburg; grandchildren, Rebecca Brooke Bedenbaugh, Brenne Joyce Bedenbaugh, Baker Hayes Stout, Hadley Hayes Mann, Justin Scott Hutchinson and 3 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by sisters, Mary W. Seay, Shirley W. Humphries and Angie W. Turner.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Mayo. Funeral Services will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the church with Rev. Larry Fleming, Rev. Allen Dean Blanton and Rev. Glenn Rusher officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Mayo, P.O. Box 37, Mayo, SC 29368.
Family members are at their respective homes.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Chesnee, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 7, 2019