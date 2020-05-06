|
|
Mrs. Pernella Booker, age 59, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the residence of her daughter.
Mrs. Booker was born on September 19, 1960 in New Castle, Wyoming to the late Robert and Patricia Jolley Cline. She had worked as a TSO Officer for the Transportation Security Agency at Greenville –Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) most of her life.
Survivors include her husband, Terry Booker; son, Sean Booker; daughter, Nicole Booker (Teddielynn); brother, Lee Cline (Marcy); two sisters, Jody K. Cline (Ron) and Bobbie Jo Voelker; and a devoted grandmother to three grandchildren, Zane, Kennedy, and Winter.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 1:00pm at Eggers Funeral Home Chapel of Boiling Springs with Rev. Earl Alexander to officiate. Due to COVID-19 regulations, the memorial service will be limited to a maximum attendance of 50 people. For those who may prefer, the family will be receiving friends at the home of Mrs. Booker's daughter, Nicole, 839 Culverhouse Road, Boiling Springs, SC 29316 at any time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Spartanburg Mental Health Center, 209 Catawba Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs is serving the Booker family.
Eggers Funeral Home, Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 6, 2020