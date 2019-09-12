|
|
SCOTTSDALE, AZ- Panayioti "Pete" Deno Georgiopoulos, 58, of Scottsdale, AZ and formerly of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019.
Visitation will be 6:30-8:30 PM Sunday, September 22, 2019 with the Trisagion Prayer Service beginning at 8:00 PM, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 PM Monday, September 23, 2019, at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 697 Asheville Hwy, Spartanburg, SC 29303, by The Rev. George F. Nayfa. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church Building Fund, PO Box 1107, Spartanburg, SC 29304; or to The Paracletos Greek Orthodox Monastery, 790 Gin House Road, Abbeville, SC 29620.
The family is at the home of Persa Georgiopoulos.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 12, 2019