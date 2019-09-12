Home

POWERED BY

Services
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
2075 E. Main St.
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
8:00 PM
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
2075 E. Main St
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
697 Asheville Hwy,
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pete Georgiopoulos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pete Georgiopoulos


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pete Georgiopoulos Obituary
SCOTTSDALE, AZ- Panayioti "Pete" Deno Georgiopoulos, 58, of Scottsdale, AZ and formerly of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019.
Visitation will be 6:30-8:30 PM Sunday, September 22, 2019 with the Trisagion Prayer Service beginning at 8:00 PM, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 PM Monday, September 23, 2019, at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 697 Asheville Hwy, Spartanburg, SC 29303, by The Rev. George F. Nayfa. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church Building Fund, PO Box 1107, Spartanburg, SC 29304; or to The Paracletos Greek Orthodox Monastery, 790 Gin House Road, Abbeville, SC 29620.
The family is at the home of Persa Georgiopoulos.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pete's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
Download Now